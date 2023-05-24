Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Lowered to $392.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $440.00 to $392.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.86.

DE opened at $360.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $383.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $106.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DE. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 41,880.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689,938 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after buying an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $1,326,177,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $337,686,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after buying an additional 554,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

