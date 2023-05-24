Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Lowered to $416.00 at Bank of America

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

DE has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $449.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $443.86.

Deere & Company stock opened at $360.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $383.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.43.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

