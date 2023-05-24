Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.56 per share, with a total value of $167,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,481.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $186,231.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,430,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.56 per share, for a total transaction of $167,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250 and have sold 14,846 shares valued at $548,232. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL opened at $35.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.25. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $42.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

