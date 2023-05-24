Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target to $54.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.41% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.52.
Cisco Systems Stock Performance
Shares of CSCO opened at $48.91 on Monday. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $52.56. The company has a market cap of $200.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.93 and a 200-day moving average of $48.35.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at $39,213,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,771 shares of company stock worth $1,801,289 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 335,641 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,546,000 after buying an additional 28,185 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $3,435,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,730 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Whelan Financial bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $1,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.
Cisco Systems Company Profile
Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.
