Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target to $54.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.52.

Shares of CSCO opened at $48.91 on Monday. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $52.56. The company has a market cap of $200.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.93 and a 200-day moving average of $48.35.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at $39,213,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,771 shares of company stock worth $1,801,289 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 335,641 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,546,000 after buying an additional 28,185 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $3,435,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,730 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Whelan Financial bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $1,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

