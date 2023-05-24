Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Diageo were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 681.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of DEO opened at $177.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.22 and its 200-day moving average is $179.73. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $194.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.5187 per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DEO shares. Investec upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($44.78) to GBX 3,700 ($46.02) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.70) to GBX 4,500 ($55.97) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.97) to GBX 4,200 ($52.24) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,022.22.

Diageo Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.