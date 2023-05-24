DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods updated its FY24 guidance to $12.90-13.80 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $124.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.26. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several analysts have issued reports on DKS shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Williams Trading downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.43.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Anne Fink sold 3,174 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $441,439.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,017.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total transaction of $23,022,979.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,953,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,485,532.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Fink sold 3,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $441,439.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,017.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,382 shares of company stock worth $41,042,070. Company insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,808 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $849,043,000 after purchasing an additional 644,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,324 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $240,124,000 after acquiring an additional 91,716 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 679,115 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $81,691,000 after purchasing an additional 188,409 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 539,800 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $76,592,000 after purchasing an additional 268,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,863 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $62,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Further Reading

