Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Shares Down 2.8%

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $65.97 and last traded at $65.97. 30,281 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 268,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on DIN shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James downgraded Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.53.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $213.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.04 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.04%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.01%.

Insider Activity at Dine Brands Global

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $41,514.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,542.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dine Brands Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 57.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 132.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth $74,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dine Brands Global

(Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.