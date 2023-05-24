Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Down 6.3%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) was down 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.84 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 398,774 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 952,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

Dingdong (Cayman) Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.38.

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dingdong (Cayman)

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Softbank Group CORP. acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,053,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 527,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 27,680 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.

Featured Stories

