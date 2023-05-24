DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,464,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,283 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $62,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in DISH Network by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 137,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth about $3,216,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.99. DISH Network Co. has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $23.49. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 12.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Defranco acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $12,440,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,767,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,654,832.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,317,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

DISH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on DISH Network from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DISH Network from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on DISH Network from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

