Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DHC. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DHC opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98. The stock has a market cap of $278.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.80. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $2.37.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is -3.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHC. State Street Corp grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,419,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after buying an additional 79,254 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,324,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 275,855 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 560,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 59,726 shares during the period. H 2 Credit Manager LP boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. H 2 Credit Manager LP now owns 10,126,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,671,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 38.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 388,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 108,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

