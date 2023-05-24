Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $351.00 to $334.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.27.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $304.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $319.31 and a 200-day moving average of $338.89. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $291.00 and a twelve month high of $426.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 37.32%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Further Reading

