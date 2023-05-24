DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $19.00. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.61% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $24.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average of $17.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $26.41. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.80.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $5,316,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,152,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 278,634 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $5,232,746.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,942,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,471,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $5,316,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,152,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,023,983.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,583,738 shares of company stock valued at $54,705,196 in the last quarter. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 1,005.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

