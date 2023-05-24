DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Receives $57.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.17.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DT Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $47.29 on Friday. DT Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $45.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.76.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.08). DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.00% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DT Midstream will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DT Midstream

In other DT Midstream news, Chairman Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 19,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,471.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Slater bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.57 per share, with a total value of $69,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,523.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,471.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DT Midstream

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTM. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DT Midstream

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.