Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) PT Raised to $181.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Loop Capital from $160.00 to $181.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.55% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.75.
Eagle Materials Trading Down 0.2 %
EXP opened at $166.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.31. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $101.98 and a 12 month high of $169.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.77 and a 200 day moving average of $141.57.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total transaction of $827,026.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,269 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Eagle Materials
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 681.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 14,575.8% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.
About Eagle Materials
Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.
