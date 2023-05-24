Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) PT Raised to $181.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Loop Capital from $160.00 to $181.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.75.

Eagle Materials Trading Down 0.2 %

EXP opened at $166.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.31. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $101.98 and a 12 month high of $169.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.77 and a 200 day moving average of $141.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.44. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.09% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total transaction of $827,026.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,269 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Materials

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 681.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 14,575.8% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

