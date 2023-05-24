Edward P. Grace III Acquires 2,800 Shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Stock

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Rating) insider Edward P. Grace III bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $38,752.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $484,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Barings Corporate Investors Stock Down 0.2 %

Barings Corporate Investors stock opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.88. Barings Corporate Investors has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $14.88.

Barings Corporate Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from Barings Corporate Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings Corporate Investors

Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCI. Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 433.2% during the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 45,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 37,328 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 193,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 36,563 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 27,384 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

