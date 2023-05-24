Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Position Boosted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,632,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,484,388 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 3.93% of Elanco Animal Health worth $227,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 15.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 47,881 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 17.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elanco Animal Health

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,150. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 3.1 %

ELAN opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.48 and a twelve month high of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.30.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on ELAN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

