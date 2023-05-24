Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMDGet Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Sunday.

Shares of ELMD opened at $11.68 on Friday. Electromed has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $13.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.98 million, a P/E ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 0.41.

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

