Embecta Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th.

Embecta Stock Performance

EMBC opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 17.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average of $29.20. Embecta has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $36.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embecta

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMBC. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth about $197,911,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,114,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embecta during the 1st quarter worth about $29,867,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,545,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Embecta by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,034,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,045,000 after purchasing an additional 762,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

