Embecta Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

Embecta Stock Performance

Shares of EMBC opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. Embecta has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $36.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average of $29.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EMBC. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at $806,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,513,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Embecta in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Embecta in the third quarter valued at $5,254,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Embecta in the third quarter valued at $3,095,000. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Embecta Company Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

