Enbridge Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Enbridge in a research note issued on Friday, May 19th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.80 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. CIBC upped their target price on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$57.36.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge stock opened at C$49.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$100.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$52.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$53.19. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$48.88 and a 52 week high of C$59.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.85%.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.