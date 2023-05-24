Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.18% from the company’s previous close.

DAVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Endava from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

NYSE:DAVA opened at $54.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.16. Endava has a twelve month low of $48.09 and a twelve month high of $115.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.16.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Endava by 433.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Endava by 130.0% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Endava during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Endava by 76.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

