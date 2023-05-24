Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.18% from the company’s previous close.
DAVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Endava from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.
Endava Trading Down 3.5 %
NYSE:DAVA opened at $54.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.16. Endava has a twelve month low of $48.09 and a twelve month high of $115.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.16.
About Endava
Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
