Equatorial Energia S.A. Plans Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:EQUEY)

Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0069 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

Equatorial Energia Price Performance

Shares of EQUEY stock opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.19. Equatorial Energia has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $6.14.

Get Equatorial Energia alerts:

About Equatorial Energia

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Equatorial Energia SA operates as a holding company. The firm invests in the capital stock of other companies, consortiums, and undertakings that operates in the electricity sector or in similar activities. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Transmission, Services, Trading, Central and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Equatorial Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equatorial Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.