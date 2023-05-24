Equatorial Energia S.A. Plans Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:EQUEY)

Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0069 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.
Equatorial Energia Price Performance
Shares of EQUEY stock opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.19. Equatorial Energia has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $6.14.
About Equatorial Energia
