Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Callon Petroleum’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a report issued on Thursday, May 18th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $2.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.71. The consensus estimate for Callon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $9.39 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s FY2024 earnings at $8.46 EPS.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.29 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Callon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.43 earnings per share.

Callon Petroleum Price Performance

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPE. StockNews.com began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Sunday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

NYSE CPE opened at $33.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $64.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1,893.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 138,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 146,269 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,280 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,309,000 after purchasing an additional 39,777 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 144,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 76,195 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Aventail Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 848.2% during the 1st quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 229,216 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 205,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 592,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Callon Petroleum news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 592,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $632,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 562,824 shares in the company, valued at $17,802,123.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 30,250 shares of company stock worth $944,795. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

