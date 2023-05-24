Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Northcoast Research cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $40.72 on Monday. Essential Utilities has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $52.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.79.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $726.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin acquired 37,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $1,515,871.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,129,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,141,000 after purchasing an additional 576,448 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,324,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,311,000 after acquiring an additional 633,910 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,295,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,169,000 after acquiring an additional 149,565 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,020,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,318,000 after acquiring an additional 516,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,816,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,687,000 after acquiring an additional 27,268 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

