Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,978,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 46,220 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 4.95% of Everbridge worth $58,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Everbridge by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Everbridge by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Everbridge by 587.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its position in Everbridge by 11.9% in the third quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVBG. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Everbridge from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

Shares of EVBG opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.76 and a 1 year high of $43.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.43.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $108.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.39 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $40,046.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,926.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

