Evercore ISI Lowers Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $45.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 65.99% from the stock’s current price.
FL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Foot Locker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group lowered Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.
Foot Locker Price Performance
NYSE:FL opened at $27.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.23. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Foot Locker by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,337 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Foot Locker
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
