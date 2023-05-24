Evercore ISI Lowers Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $45.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 65.99% from the stock’s current price.

FL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Foot Locker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group lowered Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

NYSE:FL opened at $27.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.23. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.08). Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Foot Locker by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,337 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

