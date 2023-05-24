Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) were down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $357.27 and last traded at $361.85. Approximately 203,723 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 319,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $376.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on RE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.60.

Everest Re Group Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $365.97 and its 200 day moving average is $353.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.60.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.48 by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.15%.

Institutional Trading of Everest Re Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 1,171.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

