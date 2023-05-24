EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Price Target Cut to $7.00

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 79.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a research note on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EVgo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on EVgo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on EVgo from $7.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on EVgo in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.28.

NYSE EVGO opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 2.00. EVgo has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $12.65.

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.16 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 284.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EVgo will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of EVgo by 230.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVgo by 689.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

