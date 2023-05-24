Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co reduced its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,331,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $251,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,686 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $67,465,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $63,709,000. Prana Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5,949.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 843,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,778,000 after purchasing an additional 830,015 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,491,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $490,569,000 after purchasing an additional 695,648 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS opened at $55.79 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $106.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.29.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Stephens raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.30.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

