Financial Survey: Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD) versus Real Goods Solar (OTCMKTS:RGSE)

Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Rating) and Real Goods Solar (OTCMKTS:RGSE – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Color Star Technology and Real Goods Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Color Star Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Real Goods Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Color Star Technology N/A N/A N/A Real Goods Solar -253.32% -348.97% -149.77%

Risk & Volatility

Color Star Technology has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Real Goods Solar has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Color Star Technology and Real Goods Solar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Color Star Technology $16.52 million 0.48 -$77.21 million N/A N/A Real Goods Solar $12.73 million 0.00 -$42.08 million N/A N/A

Real Goods Solar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Color Star Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Color Star Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Real Goods Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.9% of Color Star Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Real Goods Solar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Color Star Technology beats Real Goods Solar on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. is an entertainment technology company, which focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry. The firm offers a professional artist training platform that features exclusive content and live interaction. Its courses are focused on music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, and life skills. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Real Goods Solar

Real Goods Solar, Inc. operates as a residential and small business commercial solar energy engineering, procurement, and construction company in the United States. The company's Residential segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners, including lease financing, as well as small business commercial services in the continental United States. Its Sunetric segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners and business owners in Hawaii. The company's POWERHOUSE segment manufactures and sells solar shingles. The company Real Goods Solar, Inc. offers solar energy services, including design, procurement, permitting, build-out, grid connection, financing referrals, and warranty. The company markets its products and services through an outside sales team, inside sales, e-sales, and customer referral programs, as well as an online direct marketing channel. Real Goods Solar, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

