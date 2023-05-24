First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (FCAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FCAL opened at $48.35 on Wednesday. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.15 and a 12 month high of $49.96. The company has a market cap of $118.46 million, a P/E ratio of 127.24 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.13.

Get First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 712.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 91,672 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $713,000. Institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.