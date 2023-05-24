Five9 Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 8,504 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,115% compared to the average daily volume of 384 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Five9 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Northland Securities raised their target price on Five9 from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Five9 from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.57.

Five9 Trading Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $60.05 on Wednesday. Five9 has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $120.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.73 and a 200-day moving average of $67.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -48.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.16. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $208.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five9 will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total value of $33,820.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,383 shares in the company, valued at $9,008,663.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $95,082.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,789 shares in the company, valued at $7,851,441. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total value of $33,820.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,008,663.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,455. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 436,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,576,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,288,000 after acquiring an additional 81,652 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 166,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,018,000 after acquiring an additional 35,436 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 25,792 shares during the period.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Further Reading

