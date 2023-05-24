Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Cut to “Sell” at Williams Trading

Williams Trading downgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FL. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Sunday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $27.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.23. Foot Locker has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $47.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). Foot Locker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 7,437.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,678,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $145,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 177.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,767,671 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $109,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,915 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 294.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,103,407 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $83,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,295 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 3,642.3% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,168,807 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $30,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,575 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

