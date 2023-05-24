Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Barclays

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Foot Locker from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Foot Locker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.80.

Foot Locker Price Performance

FL opened at $27.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.77 and a 200-day moving average of $39.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.23. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,113,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $441,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $1,547,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 160,800 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

