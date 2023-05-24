Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,956,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,940 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.93% of Datadog worth $217,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Datadog by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 511,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,579,000 after purchasing an additional 90,619 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.1% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 113,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 4.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 329.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Price Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $93.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of -344.69 and a beta of 0.97. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $120.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $481.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 6,543 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $588,870.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $588,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,650 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total value of $108,554.03. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 73,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,260.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 721,932 shares of company stock worth $53,519,700 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.