Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,228,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,696,095 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $229,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNVR. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Univar Solutions Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of UNVR stock opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Univar Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $35.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNVR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group downgraded Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Univar Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.