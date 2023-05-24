Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 260,146 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 930,401 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,146 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $288,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 4.0% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 19.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 11.9% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 5,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 4.7% in the third quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.53.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $283.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $285.43 and a 200 day moving average of $302.85. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.82 and a 52 week high of $402.78.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,562.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

