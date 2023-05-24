Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 337,058 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,998,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337,058 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $257,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $1,038,200.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,607,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

GILD opened at $78.58 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.08 and its 200 day moving average is $83.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.