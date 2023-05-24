Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 66,153 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,619,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,153 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.91% of Keysight Technologies worth $277,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $592,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at $879,988.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE KEYS opened at $157.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.00. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.07 and a 1-year high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

