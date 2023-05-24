Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,921,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820,203 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $303,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,491,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,681 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,983,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,923,000 after acquiring an additional 201,251 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,745,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,246,000 after acquiring an additional 664,483 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,732,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,238,000 after acquiring an additional 112,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,973,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,997,000 after acquiring an additional 331,892 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $67.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.32 and a 200 day moving average of $65.15. The stock has a market cap of $97.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

