Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,337,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,476 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $186,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 78.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 455.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AMETEK Price Performance

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $786,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,156,676.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,660 shares of company stock worth $1,660,974 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AME opened at $145.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.61 and its 200 day moving average is $141.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $149.47.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

