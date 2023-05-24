Franklin Resources Inc. Has $210.57 Million Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 821,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,435 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.59% of Zebra Technologies worth $210,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 982.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 330,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,622,000 after buying an additional 300,065 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,353,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 824,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,974,000 after purchasing an additional 80,550 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 68.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,657,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $18,752,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.14.

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $467,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $271.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $287.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.40. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $224.87 and a 1-year high of $365.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

