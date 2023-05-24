Franklin Resources Inc. Has $261.76 Million Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,145,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,756 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 4.86% of monday.com worth $261,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,834,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in monday.com by 151.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in monday.com in the first quarter worth $590,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 240.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 6,322.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,472,000 after buying an additional 196,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Get monday.com alerts:

monday.com Stock Performance

MNDY stock opened at $157.62 on Wednesday. monday.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $73.58 and a 1-year high of $171.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

monday.com Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on monday.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on monday.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $132.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.06.

(Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.