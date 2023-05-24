Franklin Resources Inc. Has $271.03 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,559,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 21,544 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $271,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.56.

Amphenol Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:APH opened at $74.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.16. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.