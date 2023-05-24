Franklin Resources Inc. Has $279.67 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,168,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,409 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $279,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,899,000. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Republic Services by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 22,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 101,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,127,000 after buying an additional 11,455 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Republic Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in Republic Services by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 34,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.40.

Republic Services stock opened at $142.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.72 and a 52 week high of $149.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.87 and a 200-day moving average of $132.93.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 41.34%.

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

