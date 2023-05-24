Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,693,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,513 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.31% of 3M worth $203,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

3M Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

NYSE:MMM opened at $100.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $98.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. 3M’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Stories

