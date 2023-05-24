Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 5,405,526 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 96.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,998,688 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,405,526 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.63% of Barrick Gold worth $188,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,513.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,100,792 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $276,056,000 after acquiring an additional 15,102,968 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,780,010 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,404,950,000 after buying an additional 6,218,329 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 13,999,714 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $240,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,164 shares in the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on GOLD. StockNews.com began coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.39. The company has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 295.83, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $21.40.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.67%.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.