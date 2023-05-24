Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 883,711 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $213,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 927.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 106.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $298.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.55. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $333.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total value of $501,109.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,383.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total transaction of $501,109.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,383.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,214.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,797 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.92.

ANSYS Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.