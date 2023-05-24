Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.63% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $240,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,450 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,063.02, for a total transaction of $5,054,399.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,699,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,063.02, for a total value of $5,054,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,699,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,154 shares of company stock worth $23,791,597. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 2.6 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,743.00 to $1,910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,960.00 to $2,270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,021.37.

Shares of CMG opened at $2,047.01 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $2,139.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,839.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,634.46. The company has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a PE ratio of 55.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.9 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

