Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,104,141 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,594,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,104,141 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.42% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $193,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $84.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.37. The stock has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $107.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $511,014.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 168,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,996,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $511,014.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 168,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,996,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $7,145,178.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,750.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,670 shares of company stock valued at $15,691,418 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Articles

